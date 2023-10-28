Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Stake Decreased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cencora by 321.2% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cencora by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cencora by 50.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cencora during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Cencora Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE COR opened at $187.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.10 and a twelve month high of $194.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Cencora’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $48,030,875.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,954,808.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,030,875.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,052 shares of company stock worth $258,580,567. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.