Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $6.70. 5,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 151,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $599.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. Analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 37,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $235,774.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at $210,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,339,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

