Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.75

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 407785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CENX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.28. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $575.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 625.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 35.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.