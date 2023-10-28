CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Receives Outperform Market Weight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform market weight rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CEU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.53.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$3.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$883.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.83. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.30 and a 12-month high of C$4.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.02.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$515.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$507.70 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 6.10%. Analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6063652 earnings per share for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

