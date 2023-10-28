CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 401.4% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 186.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 56.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

