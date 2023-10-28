Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

NYSE CRL opened at $172.56 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $170.90 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total value of $318,530.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

