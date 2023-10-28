Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $372.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $433.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.10. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.61.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 81.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 504,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,186,000 after buying an additional 29,201 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

