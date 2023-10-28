Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,689 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $166.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.