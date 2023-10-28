Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.11.

Shares of CVX opened at $144.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $269.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron has a 52-week low of $143.96 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

