Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSEP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on November 15th

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance
CSSEP stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $23.99.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile
