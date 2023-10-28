Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.90 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90, Briefing.com reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 46.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,887.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,876.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,956.81. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,175.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 443.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 58,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,966,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.