Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $2,280.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $2,375.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,161.33.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,887.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,876.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,956.81. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,690,000 after purchasing an additional 339,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 257,639 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $248,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.