ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) Announces Earnings Results

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01, reports. The firm had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 21.32%.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COFS opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $142.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.46.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on ChoiceOne Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on COFS
About ChoiceOne Financial Services
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ChoiceOne Financial Services
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.