ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) Announces Earnings Results

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01, reports. The firm had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 21.32%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COFS opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $142.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.46.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 468.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5,443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on ChoiceOne Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

Featured Articles

