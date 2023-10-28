Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 49.33%. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $97.64 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.88.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

