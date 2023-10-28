Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRUS. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.50.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.11. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $65.31 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $317.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 18,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 241,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,407,000 after buying an additional 19,191 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

