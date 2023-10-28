Citigroup Lowers Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $96.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $116.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boot Barn from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.78.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Trading Up 0.9 %

Boot Barn stock opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.37. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $383.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 10,250 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $973,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,497.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $582,639.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,585.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 10,250 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $973,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,497.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,879 shares of company stock valued at $12,134,150 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,342,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 350.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,358,000 after buying an additional 1,390,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after buying an additional 86,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,533,000 after buying an additional 33,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,787,000 after buying an additional 342,539 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.