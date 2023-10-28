Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) SVP Buys $22,125.00 in Stock

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) SVP Stephen J. Guillaume bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.25 per share, with a total value of $22,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CZFS stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $1.55. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is 45.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the third quarter worth $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter worth $51,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 318.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

