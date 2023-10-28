Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,668 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,526,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,776,000 after acquiring an additional 49,603 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Clarus by 77.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,218,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 8.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,730,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,799,000 after acquiring an additional 218,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,193,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CLAR opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.93. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Clarus had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLAR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Clarus in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Clarus from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clarus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Clarus from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.79.

Get Our Latest Report on Clarus

About Clarus

(Free Report)

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.