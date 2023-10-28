Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Trading Down 22.2%

Shares of Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX – Get Free Report) dropped 22.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 207,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 544% from the average daily volume of 32,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Clean Seed Capital Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.91, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

About Clean Seed Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on the development of the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and commercialization of the related SMART Seeder technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Seed Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Seed Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.