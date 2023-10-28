CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207,381 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $126,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

