Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Cut to C$65.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCA. Desjardins decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$76.11.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$55.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.92. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$55.12 and a 52-week high of C$82.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.72.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

