Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.80. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

