Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.80. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.04%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CTSH
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cognizant Technology Solutions
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.