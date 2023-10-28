Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $18.83. 180,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,532. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

