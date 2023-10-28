Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $924.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $975.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $925.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $928.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. William Blair began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,000.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

