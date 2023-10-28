Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 249 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $399.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.00 and a 1-year high of $492.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.57 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

