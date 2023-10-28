Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 301 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth $442,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 25.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $432,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.88.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $156.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

