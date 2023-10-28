Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 144.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4649 per share. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

