Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,877,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,806,000 after purchasing an additional 55,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $161.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

