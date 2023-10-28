Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 102 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,902,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,108,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $498,336,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $408,929,000 after buying an additional 174,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.12.

NYSE SHW opened at $236.01 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

