Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 39 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,881,000 after purchasing an additional 89,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 42.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,529,000 after acquiring an additional 148,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,007,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,361,000 after acquiring an additional 50,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.17.

HUBB stock opened at $281.11 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $340.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

