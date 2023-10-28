Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 500.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $2,746.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,036.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,855.49. The stock has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,771.32 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $19.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,218.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,191,847.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,191,847.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.