Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $906,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $89.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3992 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

