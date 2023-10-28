Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

DSI opened at $77.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $87.54.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

