Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.41 Million in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Camping World as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Camping World by 2,772.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Camping World by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 519,850 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Camping World by 522.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 414,639 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Camping World by 12,962.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 366,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Camping World by 822.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 273,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE:CWH opened at $16.59 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Camping World Cuts Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWH shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Camping World from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James downgraded Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

