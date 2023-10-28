Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 89.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NULG opened at $57.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.09.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

