Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,092 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $51.06 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

