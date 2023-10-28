Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 122 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,140,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $117.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.07. The firm has a market cap of $141.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.45.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

