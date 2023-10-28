Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $310.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

