Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 615 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:WFC opened at $38.76 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
