Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 85.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,441 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 53.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 15.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 15,095 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.32.

ATVI stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.22.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

