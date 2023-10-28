Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives $133.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $88.16 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $84.16 and a twelve month high of $129.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.73 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.88.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 47.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 46.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 154,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after buying an additional 49,130 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 351,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,028,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $20,560,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.