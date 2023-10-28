Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $99.78 and last traded at $99.78. Approximately 15 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.13.

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.19 and its 200-day moving average is $120.98.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

