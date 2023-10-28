Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $69.38

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.38 and last traded at $69.92, with a volume of 67861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.16.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

