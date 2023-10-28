Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,646 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Up 1.3 %

Comcast stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

