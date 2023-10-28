Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Comcast Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.