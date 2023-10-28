Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.
Comcast Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $47.46.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Comcast
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.