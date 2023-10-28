Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 14.5 %

Shares of FIX stock traded up $22.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.92. 747,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,300. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $111.28 and a fifty-two week high of $192.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.21.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIX

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $335,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $335,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 30,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total transaction of $5,545,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 120,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,015.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,591. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 16.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.