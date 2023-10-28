Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $60.91

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.91 and last traded at $61.10, with a volume of 56076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.34.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.89.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.547 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This is a boost from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.43.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

