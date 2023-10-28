Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Trading Down 45.7%

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 45.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83.

About Compagnie Plastic Omnium

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE engages in the manufacture and sale of exterior vehicle lighting systems, batteries, and electrification systems for electric mobility in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, and Africa. The company operates through Industries and Modules segments. Its Industries segment provides intelligent exterior systems; clean energy systems comprising internal combustion engines dedicated to energy storage system and emission reduction system, and on-board batteries, power electronics, and electrification systems for electric mobility of trucks, buses, coaches, trains, and construction machinery; new energies, such as hydrogen fuel cells and fuel tanks; and automotive lighting systems and varroc lighting systems.

