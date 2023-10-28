Comparing AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) & Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) and Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 130.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin Street Properties pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Franklin Street Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust 13.01% 8.75% 0.47% Franklin Street Properties 5.35% 1.09% 0.68%

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

33.3% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Franklin Street Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust $180.30 million 0.55 -$53.10 million $0.55 8.91 Franklin Street Properties $165.62 million 1.05 $1.09 million $0.08 21.06

Franklin Street Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Street Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Franklin Street Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 Franklin Street Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $7.13, suggesting a potential upside of 45.41%. Franklin Street Properties has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.37%. Given Franklin Street Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Street Properties is more favorable than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

